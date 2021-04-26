Premiile Oscar 2021. Colectiv, primul film românesc la gala de la Los Angeles

Gala Premiilor Oscar 2021 se va transmite, în premieră, din patru locuri diferite. Astfel, două scene au fost amenajate în Los Angeles şi încă două în Marea Britanie şi Franţa. Pentru prima dată în istoria cinematografiei autohtone, România are şanse mari anul acesta la două premii Oscar.

Documentarul „Colectiv”, regizat de Alexander Nanau, a fost nominalizat la două categorii ale premiilor Oscar, pentru „Cel mai bun film străin” și pentru „Cel mai bun documentar”.

Este pentru prima dată când un film românesc este nominalizat la Oscar.

Cel mai bun film

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"Minari" (A24)

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Cel mai bun regizor

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

Cel mai bun film de animaţie

“Onward” (Pixar)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - scenariu de Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Cel mai bun scenariu original

“Judas and the Black Messiah” - scenariu de Will Berson, Shaka King.

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal.” Screenplay by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Cel mai bun cântec

“Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Cele mai bune costume

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat

“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix)

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)

“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Cea mai bună imagine

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Cel mai bun documentar

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

“The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures)

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

