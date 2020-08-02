Lewis Hamilton, copleșit de emoții. ”Inima mea aproape s-a oprit, de aceea am fost calm”

de Redacția    |    02 Aug 2020   •   21:00
Lewis Hamilton, copleșit de emoții. ”Inima mea aproape s-a oprit, de aceea am fost calm” Hepta

Britanicul Lewis Hamilton a câştigat, duminică, 2 august 2020, Grand Prix-ul de Formula 1 al Marii Britanii, a patra etapă a Campionatului Mondial de F1. Lewis Hamilton a trecut linia de sosire cu pană și spune că inima aproape i s-a oprit de emoţie.

Am fost foarte calm, nu ştiu de ce, pe final. Mă gândeam: Cât de departe este finalul turului? Dumnezeule, nu am mai păţit niciodată asta în ultimul tur. Probabil că inima mea aproape s-a oprit, de aceea am fost calm”, a spus Hamilton.

Pe locul doi s-a clasat Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), iar pe trei a terminat Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Top 10 este completat de Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Alexander Albon (Red Bull Racing), Lance Stroll (Racing Point) şi Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).

