Lewis Hamilton, copleșit de emoții. ”Inima mea aproape s-a oprit, de aceea am fost calm”

”Am fost foarte calm, nu ştiu de ce, pe final. Mă gândeam: Cât de departe este finalul turului? Dumnezeule, nu am mai păţit niciodată asta în ultimul tur. Probabil că inima mea aproape s-a oprit, de aceea am fost calm”, a spus Hamilton.
It’s a magnificent 7️⃣th win for @LewisHamilton at Silverstone ???— Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2020
What an incredible finish!
Max Verstappen takes second with Charles Leclerc in third!#BritishGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/hFpfHHKn0I
Pe locul doi s-a clasat Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), iar pe trei a terminat Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).
Lewis Hamilton: Probabil că inima mea aproape s-a oprit
Top 10 este completat de Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Alexander Albon (Red Bull Racing), Lance Stroll (Racing Point) şi Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).
WHAT THE... ?— Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2020
Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix with a puncture
Valtteri Bottas drops from P2 to P11 with two laps to go
Sainz drops from P4 to P13 on the final lap#BritishGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pb4oXxLEmx