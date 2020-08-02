Lewis Hamilton, copleșit de emoții. ”Inima mea aproape s-a oprit, de aceea am fost calm”

”Am fost foarte calm, nu ştiu de ce, pe final. Mă gândeam: Cât de departe este finalul turului? Dumnezeule, nu am mai păţit niciodată asta în ultimul tur. Probabil că inima mea aproape s-a oprit, de aceea am fost calm”, a spus Hamilton.

It’s a magnificent 7️⃣th win for @LewisHamilton at Silverstone ??? What an incredible finish! Max Verstappen takes second with Charles Leclerc in third! #BritishGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/hFpfHHKn0I

Pe locul doi s-a clasat Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), iar pe trei a terminat Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Top 10 este completat de Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Alexander Albon (Red Bull Racing), Lance Stroll (Racing Point) şi Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).

WHAT THE... ?



Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix with a puncture



Valtteri Bottas drops from P2 to P11 with two laps to go



Sainz drops from P4 to P13 on the final lap#BritishGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pb4oXxLEmx