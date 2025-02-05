Imagini incredibile cu un tigru și un mistreț care au căzut împreună într-o fântână și au așteptat, cuminți, să fie salvați de oameni

Un tigru şi un mistreţ s-au "împrietenit" într-o ipostază nemaiîntâlnită. Cele două animale au căzut într-o fântână şi au aşteptat, liniştite, să fie salvate.

Un mistreţ a legat, pentru scurt timp, o prietenie cu un prădător. Acesta era vânat de un tigru, moment în care cei doi au căzut într-o fântână din centrul statului indian Madhya Pradesh. Contra naturii tigrului, acesta a aşteptat lângă mistreţ, liniştit, echipa de salvare. Cele două animale au fost salvate în sigurnaţă.

A tiger and a boar ccidentally fell into a well in Pipariya village near the reaserve. Thanks to the swift action of the Pench Tiger Reserve rescue team, big cat and boar were safely rescued! With expert coordination & care, both animals were pulled out unharmed and released back pic.twitter.com/s8lRZH8mN5