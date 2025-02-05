Antena 3 CNN Life Lumea animalelor Imagini incredibile cu un tigru și un mistreț care au căzut împreună într-o fântână și au așteptat, cuminți, să fie salvați de oameni

Andrei Paraschiv
Publicat la 15:17 05 Feb 2025
Un tigru şi un mistreţ
Un tigru şi un mistreţ s-au "împrietenit" într-o ipostază nemaiîntâlnită. Sursa Foto: Profimedia Images

Un tigru şi un mistreţ s-au "împrietenit" într-o ipostază nemaiîntâlnită. Cele două animale au căzut într-o fântână şi au aşteptat, liniştite, să fie salvate.

Un mistreţ a legat, pentru scurt timp, o prietenie cu un prădător. Acesta era vânat de un tigru, moment în care cei doi au căzut într-o fântână din centrul statului indian Madhya Pradesh. Contra naturii tigrului, acesta a aşteptat lângă mistreţ, liniştit, echipa de salvare. Cele două animale au fost salvate în sigurnaţă.

Tigrul a fost eliberat în Rezervația de tigri Veerangana Durgavati din Madhya Pradesh.

 

 

