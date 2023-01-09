Nominalizări Globurile de Aur 2023. Cine este actorul român care se numără printre favoriţi

Ediţia 2023 a Globurilor de Aur se va desfăşura mâine, 10 ianuarie, iar un artist român a fost selectat la categoria "cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie".

Sursa foto: Profimedia

Cea de-a 80-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur va avea loc pe data de 10 ianuarie, iar favoriţii din acest an au fost votaţi de un juriu de specialitate, format din 96 de membri şi, în premieră, de 103 de votanţi, din 62 de ţări diferite.

Astfel, printre proiecţiile nominalizate la categoria "cel mai bun film de dramă" se numără Avatar şi Top Gun.

Nominalizările includ şi tragicomedia "The Banshees of Inisherin", având cele mai multe nominalizari, opt la număr, fiind urmată de suprarealistul "Everything Everywhere All At Once", care are 6 selecţii.

"Avatar: The Way of Water", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans", "Tár" şi "Top Gun: Maverick" se numără printre peliculele nominalizate la categoria "cel mai bun film", iar actorul de origine română, Sebastian Stan, a fost selectat la categoria "cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie".

De asemenea, lista nominalizărilor include şi alte nume ale peliculelor cinematografice sau ale artiştilor care au interpretat roluri remarcabile.

Nominalizări Globurile de Aur 2023

Best Director, Motion Picture: James Cameron , Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert , Baz Luhrmann , Martin McDonagh , Steven Spielberg

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Lesley Manville , Margot Robbie , Anya Taylor-Joy , Emma Thompson , Michelle Yeoh

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge , Claire Danes , Daisy Edgar-Jones , Niecy Nash Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", Aubrey Plaza

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Austin Butler , Brendan Fraser , Hugh Jackman , Bill Nighy , Jeremy Pope

Best Television Series, Drama: "Better Call Saul" , "The Crown" , "House of the Dragon" , "Ozark" , "Severance"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Emma D'Arcy , Laura Linney , Imelda Staunton , Hilary Swank , Zendaya

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Taron Egerton , Colin Firth , Andrew Garfield , Evan Peters , Sebastian Stan.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Diego Calva , Daniel Craig , Adam Driver , Colin Farrell , Ralph Fiennes

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture: Brendan Gleeson , Barry Keoghan , Brad Pitt , Ke Huy Quan , Eddie Redmayne

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: F. Murray Abraham , Domhnall Gleeson , Paul Walter Hauser , Richard Jenkins , Seth Rogen.

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Carter Burwell , Alexandre Desplat , Hildur Gudnadottir , Justin Hurwity , John Williams

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson , Kaley Cuoco , Selena Gomez , Jenna Ortega , Jean Smart

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: "Black Bird" - APPLE TV+, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" - Netflix, "The Dropout" -Hulu, "Pam & Tommy" - Hulu, "The White Lotus" - HBO Max

Best Supporting Actor, Television: John Lithgow , Johnathan Pryce , John Turturro , Tyler James Williams , Henry Winkler

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: "Babylon" , "The Banshees of Inisherin" , "Everything Everywhere All at Once" , "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" , "Triangle of Sadness"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Angela Bassett , Kerry Condon , Jamie Lee Curtis , Dolly De Leon , Carey Mulligan

Best Picture, Foreign Language: "All Quiet on the Western Front" - Netflix, "Argentina, 198" - Amazon Prime Video, "Close" - A24, "Decision to Leave" - MUBI, "RRR" - Variance Films

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Todd Field - Tár; Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans; Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once; Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin; Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cate Blanchett , Olivia Colman , Viola Davis , Ana de Armas , Michelle Williams

Best Motion Picture, Drama: "Avatar: The Way of Water" , "Elvis" , "The Fabelmans" , "Tár" , "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series: Donald Glover , Bill Hader , Steve Martin , Martin Short , Jeremy Allen White

Best Supporting Actress, Television: Elizabeth Debicki , Hannah Einbinder , Julia Garner , Janelle James , Sheryl Lee Ralph

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing" - Taylor Swift, "Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" - Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro, "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" - Lady Gaga, BloodPop, "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture, Animated: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" , "Inu-Oh" , "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" , "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" , "Turning Red"