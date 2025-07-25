The luxury of austerity. Directors at the Ministry of Transport are cutting their salaries by 10% after doubling them

CFR directors will reduce their allowances by 10% at the request of the Minister of Transport, after it was revealed that they have huge salaries despite the financial problems faced by all state-owned railway companies. However, the reduction announced now is meaningless: a few months ago, the directors had already increased their allowances, so compared to last year, they will still have higher salaries. Some reach €10,000 per month.

The company Informatica Feroviară SA is a symbol of budgetary waste. According to data analyzed by The Foundation For The Defense Of Citizens Against State Abuses (FACIAS) in 2025, the company's management increased its allowances by over 50% and in 2024 allocated bonuses and extra payments amounting to over €450,000.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and Deputy Prime Minister Dragoș Anastasiu announced plans to reform state-owned companies, including measures such as reducing the size of boards of directors, capping allowances, and introducing performance evaluation criteria in state-owned companies.

Personnel expenses of €6 million per year

SC Informatica Feroviară SA is owned by the national railway company CFR SA and provides public information services for rail transport, including the management of display and signaling systems in stations and the administration of passenger information centers.

The company's revenues come from contracts with other state-owned companies in the railway sector. The company's personnel expenses exceed €5.4 million per year. If we add the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO, personnel expenses exceed €6 million per year.

Allowances doubled in the last three years

The gross annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors has increased significantly in recent years, without any justification related to the company's performance. While in 2022, a member of the Board of Directors received gross remuneration of 123,732 lei per year, in 2023 this increased to 140,400 lei, then to 166,812 lei in 2024, reaching 266,664 lei in 2025. Thus, in just three years, allowances have doubled.

Most of the gross remuneration granted to the General Director of Informatica Feroviară SA followed the same trend: from 372,625 lei per year in 2022 to 496,800 lei in 2023, 558,000 lei in 2024, and up to 620,000 lei in 2025.

This increase of over 66% came with pre-determined Easter and Christmas bonuses and a gross bonus of 54,000 lei for 2024.

The director's salary drops from €10,000 to €9,000.

Now, the Minister of Transport is proudly announcing that allowances will be reduced.

"Following discussions with the general directors of CFR Infrastructură and CFR Călători, they, together with the financial directors of the two companies, will reduce their allowances by 10%. At the same time, the general and financial directors of the subsidiaries CFR Infrastructură, Informatica Feroviară, Electrificare CFR, and Tipografica Feroviară will also reduce their allowances by 10%. (...) This is a necessary measure that sends a clear signal of responsibility and solidarity," said Minister of Transport Ciprian Șerban.

For the director of Informatica Feroviară, for example, solidarity will mean that he will no longer earn €10,000 per month, but only €9,000.