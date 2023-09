Război în Ucraina, ziua 583 | Zelenski: ”Depunem eforturi pentru a înregistra progrese în procesul aderării la NATO”

There are results on the IAEA platform: Ukraine has become a member of the Board of Governors of this organization – the International Atomic Energy Agency. And this not only underscores our international security role but also provides real opportunities for Ukraine to influence the adoption of decisions that are binding for all IAEA members and the entire international community. We will do everything to implement the first point of our Peace Formula – nuclear and radiation security. And to ensure the complete liberation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the Russian occupiers and to secure Ukraine and all of Europe from Russian radiation blackmail. Glory to Ukraine!