Globurile de Aur 2026: „One Battle After Another”, filmul favorit. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Gala Globurilor de Aur va avea loc în data de 11 ianuarie / Sursa foto: Profimedia Images

Filmul „One Battle After Another”, cu Leonardo DiCaprio în rol principal, conduce nominalizările anunţate luni pentru Globurile de Aur. Iată principalele nominalizări pentru cea de-a 83-a ediţie a galei Globurilor de Aur, care va avea loc în data de 11 ianuarie, conform AFP, potrivit Agerpres.

Cel mai bun film dramatic: "Frankenstein", "Hamnet", "It Was Just an Accident", "The Secret Agent", "Sentimental Value", "Sinners".

Cea mai bună comedie/musical: "Blue Moon", "Bugonia", "Marty Supreme", "No Other Choice", "Nouvelle vague", "One Battle After Another".

Cel mai bun actor într-un film dramatic: Joel Edgerton - "Train Dreams", Oscar Isaac - "Frankenstein", Dwayne Johnson - "The Smashing Machine", Michael B. Jordan - "Sinners", Wagner Moura - "The Secret Agent", Jeremy Allen White - "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere".

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film dramatic: Jessie Buckley - "Hamnet", Jennifer Lawrence - "Die My Love", Renate Reinsve - "Sentimental Value", Julia Roberts - "After the Hunt", Tessa Thompson - "Hedda", Eva Victor - "Sorry, Baby".

Cel mai bun actor într-un film comedie/musical: Timothée Chalamet - "Marty Supreme", George Clooney - "Jay Kelly", Leonardo DiCaprio - "One Battle After Another", Ethan Hawke - "Blue Moon", Lee Byung-hun - "No Other Choice", Jesse Plemons - "Bugonia".

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film comedie/musical: Rose Byrne - "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You", Cynthia Erivo - "Wicked: For Good", Kate Hudson - "Song Sung Blue", Chase Infiniti - "Song Sung Blue", Amanda Seyfried - "The Testament of Ann Lee", Emma Stone - "Bugonia".

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Benicio Del Toro - "The Testament of Ann Lee", Jacob Elordi - "Frankenstein", Paul Mescal - "Hamnet", Sean Penn - "One Battle After Another", Adam Sandler - "Jay Kelly", Stellan Skarsgard - "Sentimental Value".

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Emily Blunt - "The Smashing Machine", Elle Fanning - "Sentimental Value", Ariana Grande - "Wicked: For Good", Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - "Sentimental Value", Amy Madigan - "Weapons", Teyana Taylor - "One Battle After Another".

Cel mai bun regizor: Paul Thomas Anderson - "One Battle After Another", Ryan Coogler - "Sinners", Guillermo Del Toro - "Frankenstein", Jafar Panahi - "It Was Just an Accident", Joachim Trier - "Sentimental Value", Chloé Zhao - "Hamnet".

Cel mai bun film străin: "It Was Just an Accident" (Franţa), "No Other Choice" (Coreea de Sud), "The Secret Agent" (Brazilia), "Sentimental Value" (Norvegia), "Sirat" (Spania), "The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia).

Cea mai bună performanţă la box-office: "Avatar: Fire and Ash", "F1", "KPop Demon Hunters", "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning", "Sinners", "Weapons", "Wicked: For Good", "Zootopia 2".

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: "Arco", "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle", "Elio", "KPop Demon Hunters", "Little Amélie or the Character of Rain", "Zootopia 2".

Cel mai bun serial dramatic: "The Diplomat", "The Pitt", "Pluribus", "Severance", "Slow Horses", "The White Lotus".

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramatic: Sterling K. Brown - "Paradise", Diego Luna - "Andor", Gary Oldman - "Slow Horses", Mark Ruffalo - "Task", Adam Scott - "Severance", Noah Wyle - "The Pitt".

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramatic: Kathy Bates - "Matlock", Britt Lower - "Severance", Helen Mirren - "MobLand", Bella Ramsey - "The Last of Us", Keri Russell - The Diplomat", Rhea Seehorn - "Pluribus".

Cel mai bun serial de comedie/muzical: "Abbott Elementary", "The Bear", "Hacks", "Nobody Wants This", "Only Murders in the Building", "The Studio".

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie/musical: Adam Brody - "Nobody Wants This", Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building", Glen Powell - "Chad Powers", Seth Rogen - "The Studio", Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building", Jeremy Allen White - "The Bear".

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de comedie/musical: Kristen Bell - "Nobody Wants This", Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear", Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building", Natasha Lyonne - "Poker Face", Jenna Ortega - "Wednesday", Jean Smart - "Hacks".

Cel mai bun film pentru televiziune/mini-serie: "Adolescence", "All Her Fault", "The Beast in Me", "Black Mirror", "Dying For Sex", "The Girlfriend".

Cel mai bun podcast: "Arnchair Expert with Dax Shepard", "Call Her Daddy", "Good Hang with Amy Poehler", "Smartless", "The Mel Robbins Podcast", "Up First".