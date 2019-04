Un bărbat a reușit să slăbească 127 de kilograme, în doar doi ani, fără operații sau pastile, făcând un lucru banal în fiecare zi

On Thursday I had the pleasure of trying on a lot of clothes - and it was particularly HOT in Debenhams on Oxford Street - however despite doing this for around two hours in multiple layers I still felt full of energy. It’s amazing to me that I could barely stand to try clothes on at all a couple of years ago when I was over 20stone heavier. I just went into an outsized shop, grabbed the biggest 8XL’s I could POSSIBLY find and virtually FELL back into my car parked outside the door. On this occasion I’d walked from Marleybone station to two hotels and then to the department store before all this. By the end of the day I’d walked SIXTEEN MILES. #slimmingworld #slimmingworlduk #slimmingworldmanoftheyear2018 #healthyfood #healthyeating #fitness #fitnessmotivation

